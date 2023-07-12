Giveaway: Greyhill Incident Abducted Edition on PS5

Greyhill Incident is an alien-focused horror game that released in June, but it has just gotten a physical release. And PlayStation LifeStyle is giving away one of these physical PS5 copies alongside a press kit.

This physical copy is the Abducted Edition, which comes with the Found Footage Mode that puts a ’90s black and white body cam filter on the game and the Fan Pack, which includes a downloadable newspaper of the original invasion, wallpapers, a soundtrack, and a how-to guide on how make a tin foil hat. The press kit, as seen in the above picture, includes aluminum foil and a metal sign.

Giveaway: Greyhill Incident Abducted Edition on PS5https://t.co/K3nIqJI9y5 — PlayStation LifeStyle (@PSLifeStyle) July 12, 2023

To enter, retweet the above tweet or leave a comment on the corresponding Facebook post. The winner must be in the continental United States. The press kit and game will ship separately since they are coming from two different locations. The giveaway will last until July 17 at 5 p.m. PT.

Greyhill Incident was widely panned when it released. Regardless, it’s around a 90-minute game that has a Platinum trophy that can be achieved in just a few hours (or less if players user a guide).