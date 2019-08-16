Playtonic Games announced that Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will be available sometime during the month of October. Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a follow up to 2017’s Yooka-Laylee, which in and of itself was a spiritual successor to the Nintendo 64’s Banjo-Kazooie series.While the first game worked as a more traditional 3D platformer, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will include 2.5D levels and an overhead camera 3D overworld to explore.

In a short video released on the developer’s Twitter, Playtonic Games revealed that the game will definitely be launching in October, although no specific release date was given. While the original Yooka-Laylee was intended to be a love-letter to fans of platforming’s golden era, the game didn’t necessarily set the genre on fire. This new entry is described as being more of a hybrid, in comparison to the original, so fans should expect some returning systems paired with a more refreshing take on the gameplay formula.

In that regard, the game is less like Banjo-Kazooie and more akin to the Donkey Kong Country series, as well as other platforming and adventure titles on the SNES. While the original Yooka-Laylee felt more like a copy of a title from a bygone era, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair feels more like an original homage to the games that came before it.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will include 20 base levels, each of which will have an alternate course. That will bring the total number of levels 40. Alternate levels will be more than just simple reskins of the same course, offering new and dynamic obstacles that’ll inspire players to replay each course over and over. Interestingly enough, players can hop right into the game’s finale course, the Impossible Lair, although it’s highly unlikely that many will be able to complete it in the beginning. Finishing many of the aforementioned levels in the overworld will give Yooka-Laylee the abilities they need to see the game’s end.

