Hello Games has been rolling out No Man’s Sky updates regularly since the launch of Beyond, with the latest patch – 2.09.1 – aiming to fix some level of detail (LOD) and graphical issues. The update is currently out on PC and will make its way to consoles soon. The previous update – 2.09 – is now live on consoles.
Complete patch notes for both updates are as follows (note that some of these changes apply to the game’s PC version only):
2.09
- Enabled mouse and keyboard rebinding on PC. Gamepad and other device rebinding can be performed via Steam.
- Fixed an issue that caused starships to spin endlessly while attempting to dock in the Space Anomaly.
- Fixed an issue that could cause dismantling the Signal Booster to remove other building parts.
- Fixed a crash when displaying markers for other players.
- Fixed an issue that could cause hands to become invisible.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent players in multiplayer from speaking to NPCs on the Space Station.
- Fixed an issue in Creative Mode that would prevent the Overseer mission chain from starting.
- Fixed an issue where some players were unable to summon the Space Anomaly after upgrading from NEXT.
- Fixed an issue where players were asked to collect nanites from an unusable terminal during the Ghost in the Machine mission.
- Fixed an issue where players were charged too much when trading in their existing ship or Multi-Tool.
- Fixed an issue where ships that were being added to a player’s fleet would be instead be traded in if purchased while the player’s current ship still had cargo aboard.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Upgrade Modules popup to display too aggressively, and to experienced players who did not need to see it.
- Fixed an issue that caused overly dramatic camera shake in the Space Anomaly.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when quitting the game.
- Fixed a rare crash in base wiring.
- Fixed an issue that caused the loading progress value to appear in the wrong font in certain languages.
2.09.1
- Adjusted base part data to improve performance in large bases
- Made player-buildable sofas sittable
- Fixed an issue that caused dismissing notification boxes to also perform in-game actions like firing grenades
- Fixed a number of issues that prevented hydroponic trays from working with base power
- Fixed an issue where pressure switches were not available in Creative Mode
- Fixed Health, Power and Shield stations not receiving power aboard freighters
- Fixed an issue that caused Batteries and Solar Panels not to attach correctly to building roofs
- Fixed an issue that caused animals not to drop mordite when killed
- Fixed an issue that prevent mordite being placed in the Nutrient Processor
- Improved handling of the camera in tight spaces
- Fixed a number of very specific mission and dialog flow problems in multiplayer
- Adjusted the VR UI for the Fleet Terminal
- Updated the icon for the Noise Box
- Tweaked the UI for the Agricultural Robot
- Fixed an issue causing text clipping in notification boxes
- Fixed an issue that prevented rewards from being seen when handing in Mission Board missions, and instead held the game on a screen with no UI
- Adjusted the speed of the scrolling text to make it more readable
- Fixed an issue that caused tips about the Crystal Fragments to appear for players who had no Crystal Fragments
- Fixed a number of LODding issues on specific plants
- Fixed a number of collision issues on the Space Anomaly
- Fixed an issue that could cause exotic ships to hide their wings when retracting landing gear
- Fixed an issue that caused ship cameras to intersect with the freighter hanger
- Fixed an issue that caused trade terminals on freighters to intersect the floor (fix will apply to new terminals, old terminals will need to be repositioned manually)
- Fixed a number of graphical issues aboard the freighter
- Made a series of small geometry optimisations to the interior of the Space Anomaly
- Fixed a softlock in a specific interaction in planetary factories
- Fixed a crash that affected large bases
- Fixed a crash that could occur when the game is shutting down
- Fixed a crash in Sentinel Quad navigation
- Fixed an issue that could cause black squares to appear when damage numbers were turned off
- Fixed a crash that could occur if an NPC tried to walk to an invalid location
- Fixed a rare crash in video card initialisation
- Fixed a rare crash in memory allocation
- Internal improvements to crash reporting
