A bit of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Season Pass content will be free for everyone starting today. The Fate of Atlantis DLC has three episodes currently out in the wild, and everyone who owns the game can now access the first episode, Fields of Elysium, for no extra charge. This offer is available for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One players. September 1st will mark the last day for fans to take advantage of free access to Fields of Elysium.

Ubisoft announced the news on its official website, alongside another special offer. From now until September 1st, the price of AC Odyssey’s Season Pass has temporarily dropped. The sale marks the Season Pass’ cost down from $39.99 to $19.99. The Season Pass content includes the full story arcs for The Legacy of the First Blade and The Fate of Atlantis, and it gives people Assassin’s Creed III Remastered.

Fields of Elysium free access means that Odyssey fans will get to explore the first of three Greek mythology worlds. Elysium will let players venture into the afterlife. Apparently, something mysterious is resting beneath its “beautiful façade.” It seems there may be quite a bit to uncover, too, as the DLC’s file size on the PS4 comes in at around 7.3GB.

In the coming weeks, Ubisoft will offer players even more reasons to keep returning to the latest Assassin’s Creed entry. The arrival of Discovery Tour will arguably be the most notable of these additions. It’s set to launch for free in a September update on a yet to be specified date. If it’s anything like the Discovery Tour mode in AC Origins, fans are in for an expansive learning experience well worth exploring.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Ubisoft]