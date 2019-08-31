Gearbox Software detailed Borderlands 3‘s endgame content at PAX West, revealing that the True Vault Hunter Mode will make a return alongside an “evolution” of the Badass Rank mechanic from Borderlands 2. The game will also introduce Mayhem Mode, which adds three difficulty levels and alters gameplay across Borderlands 3‘s universe, offering players a chance to earn bonus cash, experience, and better loot.

Guardian Rank will be similar to the Badass Rank system in that it’ll allow players to unlock incremental stat improvements that apply to all their Vault Hunters. However, Guardian Rank provides the opportunity to add powerful buffs on top of everything else.

“The Guardian Rank bar sits above your usual XP bar on all your Vault Hunters and is leveled up via experience points; every bar you fill unlocks a Guardian Token, which you can spend to unlock bonus stats across three distinct trees,” wrote Gearbox. “Spending a Guardian Token lets you choose one option from a total of six randomly selected stats, two from each tree, from a total list of 17 helpful varieties:

Enforcer

Critical Damage

Grenade Damage

Gun Damage

Gun Fire Rate

Melee Damage

Vehicle Damage

Survivor

FFYL (Fight For Your Life) Duration

FFYL Movement Speed

Max Health

Shield Capacity

Shield Recharge Delay

Shield Recharge Rate

Hunter

Accuracy

Action Skill Cooldown

Luck (Rare Drop Rate)

Recoil Reduction

Reload Speed”

The True Vault Hunter mode is the equivalent of New Game+. Once players complete the campaign, this mode will offer increased difficulty whereby enemies will be tougher but loot will be better. “Your character’s mission progress is unique to Normal or True Vault Hunter playthroughs, but your Vault Hunters’ stats and equipment are shared across both modes,” explained Gearbox.

Last but not least, the Mayhem Mode will add three new tiers of difficulty: Mayhem 1, Mayhem 2, and Mayhem 3. All three will increase risks as well as rewards throughout Borderlands 3‘s universe. Alongside tougher enemies, Mayhem will add random modifiers that force players to adapt.

“For instance, you might get Mayhem Mods like Savage, where all enemies deal more weapon damage, or You’re a Wizard, which reduces the damage players do with normal bullets but increases their elemental damage by the same amount; the set of Mayhem Mods you’ll encounter are viewable from the map screen,” wrote Gearbox.

For more on Borderlands 3‘s endgame content, check out the game’s official website.

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.