Tomb Raider Movie Sequel Gets Release Date and Director

The followup to 2018’s Tomb Raider film is in the works and now has a new release date, along with a director. The untitled sequel is set to release on March 19, 2021 and will be directed by Ben Wheatley. Alicia Vikander is confirmed to reprise her role as the adventurer Lara Croft. Amy Jump will be writing the film’s script, with Graham King set to produce. Tomb Raider’s sequel will begin production sometime in 2020, ahead of its 2021 release date.

Wheatley is best known for his work directing Kill List, A Field in England, and High-Rise, and is in the post production stages for a film called Rebecca.

Tomb Raider grossed over $275 million at the box office and had a budget of around $106 million. The film was loosely based on the Crystal Dynamics video game reboot that launched in 2013, introducing a more gritty and realistic approach to the series. The video game reboot series has seen three entries, with 2013’s Tomb Raider, 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. It’s unclear if the new film will continue to pull from elements of Crystal Dynamic’s game series or if it will do something completely different.

Despite its box office success, 2018’s Tomb Raider film received mediocre reviews, with much criticism given to its acting and story, although critics enjoyed its action and visuals.

Since the upcoming film’s release date is so far away, a lot could change between now and then. As evidenced by the Uncharted movie, directors can change, and production can be delayed, so we’ll have to wait and see if the film makes its expected 2021 release date. And of course, we’ll keep you update with all things Tomb Raider related.

Are you excited for a new Tomb Raider film? Did you enjoy the last one? Let us know!

[Source: Deadline]