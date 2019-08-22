The upcoming Uncharted film has lost its director, Dan Trachtenberg, who joined the project in January 2019. It’s unclear why Trachtenberg has left or if it was an amicable break, but we do know the studio is on the hunt for a new director. Actor Tom Holland is still involved with the film, set to play a young Nathan Drake.

Trachtenberg is best known for his work on the psychological horror film 10 Cloverfield Lane, and more recently on the Sony TV pilot for The Boys. It’s currently unknown who the studio has in mind to replace Trachtenberg as director.

Filming was supposed to commence in April 2019 (after being in development hell for the last decade), but was pushed back to sometime towards the end of the summer. It was also revealed that Uncharted will be the first film in a series from Sony’s PlayStation Productions, led by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan. This division is supposed to focus on turning video games into films and television series, with a number of unannounced projects already in the works.

There’s no word yet on whether the departure of Trachtenberg will impact the movie’s release date, which is still planned for December 18, 2020. Although, if ten years of history is any indication, it would not be surprising if the film was delayed. There have been talks of an Uncharted film for the better part of a decade, so additional hiccups in production are unsurprising at this point.

Uncharted is one of PlayStation’s most successful video game series, spanning six games, and selling over 41 million copies across multiple platforms. Fans have fallen in love with the series’ characters and writing, which many believe would make a smooth transition to film. However, we’ve been burned by video game movies before, so it’s probably best to be cautiously optimistic when it comes to Nathan Drake’s first adventure on the silver screen.

[Source: Deadline]