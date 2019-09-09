Ubisoft already announced the September 10th launch date for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s Discovery Tour mode. Now, Ubisoft Quebec has gone into more detail about the mode itself, while also unveiling new content coming to the game this month. The additional offerings for AC Odyssey this month include a brand-new character pack and an update for Story Creator Mode.

In Discovery Tour, players will be able to explore the game’s full map free from threats and conflict. The mode will feature a total of 30 tours across five different “teams.” When each tour concludes, players will take a quiz, something simple and fun to see if they’ve been paying attention. Exploring the world through Discovery Tour will also come with benefits and rewards for players, beyond the learning experience.

Discovery Tour rewards will consist of avatars and mounts, allowing players to take on the role of historical figures and fictional characters from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. These options, according to the game’s Content Director, Maxime Durand. Discovery Tour goes live tomorrow, September 10th, for free across all platforms. PC players can pick it up as a standalone experience via Uplay for $19.99

On September 17th, the team at Ubisoft Quebec plans to launch a new content in the form of the Myrmidon Character Pack. Worn by Trojan War warriors, this armor set comes with a full gear set, a legendary spear, and a mount. Get a glimpse of this cool new armor set in the image below:

Finally, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s September update will unleash new additions for Story Creator Mode. While Ubisoft Quebec does not yet have a release date set, the developer has teased what players can expect. It appears the biggest new addition will include an update for how many characters can appear in one dialogue sequence.

[Source: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Twitter Ubisoft]