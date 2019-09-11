Dead Cells, a game that many instantly fell in love with thanks to its beautiful design and fun gameplay loop, made its debut in 2018. Now, it seems it is likely here to stay in one way or another, at least for the next two years. Will we get more content added to the original game? Or what about a proper sequel? Whatever the future holds for Dead Cells, we know the series will stick around for a while. Development for the game’s additional content has been handed off to Evil Empire, while Motion Twin works on unannounced new projects.

According to Steve Filby of Evil Empire, we haven’t seen the last of Dead Cells. He said:

From an artistic perspective, there’s a limit to what we can do. I would say at least two more years of content for the base game. Maybe we’ll make Dead Cells 2 or a multiplayer version of the game. Maybe we’ll do a Dead Cells version of Hollow Knight, a proper Metroidvania game. We have a lot of stupid ideas we could do.

This is great news for fans of Dead Cells. The game exploded in popularity when it came out of early access in August of 2018, and it has gone on to sell over two million copies across various platforms. The game has seen numerous DLCs, and updates, but now developer Motion Twin has passed the torch to Evil Empire to continue support for the game.

Filby also noted that co-op could be introduced in some fashion, despite it being challenging to implement. He added, “We might do different game mode or do something else, like PvP or a Mario Kart-type thing.”

We don’t know what’s in store for Dead Cells, but when we find out more information, you’ll be the first to know. What do you make of this news? Does it excite you? Let us know!

[Source: Only Single Player]