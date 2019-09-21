Borderlands 3 director Paul Sage has said that the game “probably” won’t get any additional characters like its predecessors because data collected by Gearbox Software shows that players tend to stick to the characters they pick at the start of a campaign.

During the recent Borderlands livestream event, Sage explained (via GameSpot):

You were asking me earlier about data that we use. And one of the things we actually saw was that once people have picked their character – not everybody, there are no ‘everybodys’ but a lot of people – stick with that character and want to remain. Furthermore, in Borderlands 3, we really concentrated on diversity within the characters themselves and having a lot of different builds. So that was where we put our eggs in the basket. Now some people might want more but I don’t think that’s the way to go, not for Borderlands 3.

Sage added that data from past games showed that people play about five levels with a DLC character before going back to their main choice.

In related news, Borderlands 3 is getting the Bloody Harvest event in time for Halloween. The free update will see Vault Hunters encounter haunted enemies, killing which will result in their ghosts inducing a mysterious mist that will cloud players’ vision and weaken them. Eventually, they’ll face the Baron of Bloody Harvest.

“Any who dare to enter the domain of this monstrous, bone-headed boss should be ready for one hell of a fight,” warns Gearbox.

We’ll update our readers when the event goes live.

[Source: GameSpot]

