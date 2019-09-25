Sid Meier’s Civilization is making its return to PlayStation, this time with the critically acclaimed Civilization VI. Originally released for PCs in 2016, Civilization VI is the continuation of the legendary turn-based strategy series and it’ll launch for PS4 on November 22, 2019. Firaxis Games has optimized this entry to run and play well on consoles, with a control scheme that keeps the Dualshock 4 in mind.

The game will be available for $59.99 and include the Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack, bringing you new challenges and locations to enjoy. In addition, a separate package featuring both Civilization VI expansions will be released for $49.99, called the Expansion Bundle. This will feature the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm DLC add-ons, giving you a ton of extra content.

Civilization VI is a deep strategy game that tasks you with developing a civilization, starting with a rudimentary tribe, and eventually taking over the world. You can do this by having a strong military, superior technology, or high cultural influence. In Civilization VI, there’s no shortage of things to do as you embark on your adventure. Use your skills to establish new cities, conduct research, deploying military troops and more to dominate the planet.

You can also play Civilization VI with up to three other players online. Although, it’s recommended to be cautious of your friends, because they can quickly turn on you for their own gain.

So get ready to explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate, when Civilization VI finally hits PS4s this November. Will you be grabbing a copy? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]