Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is about to get a lot more content in the form of three new Grand Prix events throughout the rest of 2019. The first one (or technically, the fourth one overall) will come just in time for Halloween called the Spooky Grand Prix. This will add a new track named Nina’s Nightmare, along with a new Skull Rider vehicle, and Nina Cortex as a playable character. The other two – Neon Circus and Winter Festival – will launch later in the year (covering November and December respectively).

Neon Circus will feature the Carnival track, the Pressurizer vehicle, and a mystery character that will be revealed at a later date. Then, Winter Festival will round out the year, featuring the Gingerbread Joyride track, the Nitro Sleigh vehicle, and yet another mystery character. It’s unclear when these Grand Prix events will drop, but we’ll likely find out in the coming weeks.

Get ready to take a victory lap with bonus seasonal content with the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Grand Prix! Get ready to test your mettle with new Tracks, Characters, Items, and Challenges. pic.twitter.com/mPULEgmMn9 — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) October 1, 2019



Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled raced onto PS4s earlier in 2019 and received positive reviews. We loved it here at PSLS, praising its visuals, performance, and amount of content. It also performed well commercially, reaching the number 2 spot as part of June’s NPD results in the United States.

What do you make of the Grand Prix events coming later this year? Are you still playing Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]