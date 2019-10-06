Crystal Dynamics’ Senior Brand Director Rich Briggs has said that Marvel’s Avengers‘ core campaign will take players roughly 10-12 hours to complete. However, those who want to check out the side content will be looking at a time investment of 30 hours or more.

Speaking to ComicBook, Briggs said:

I think it’ll depend on exactly how deep you want to go into it. So if you think about previous Crystal games, you know that if you want to be playing your way through the core story, it’s going to be in that area, 10 to 12 hours. But if you want to see everything there is, and do all the side missions and everything else, you’re generally looking at 30 plus hours like in the Tomb Raider games. So we’re not putting exact numbers on it just yet, but you can expect something comparable to what we’ve done in the past with that regard. And then, of course, you have the extended narrative and the extended game plan, more heroes post-launch.

Speaking of post-launch content, Studio Head Scot Amos reiterated that post-launch heroes, regions, and stories will be added free of cost on an ongoing basis. However, those who wants to unlock cosmetics can do so via in-game progression or through the game’s marketplace.

“You can buy outfits on our marketplace, but there’s tons of them you can earn simply by doing missions in the game,” Amos told GameSpot. “So that’s our path of looking at it, saying there’s no paywalls for gameplay.”

Marvel’s Avengers will release on May 15, 2020.

[Source: ComicBook, GameSpot]