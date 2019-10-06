Joel voice actor Troy Baker has said that everything Naughty Dog has said about and shown of The Last of Us Part II so far has been “carefully curated” because the studio wants players to experience the game in a certain way.

Speaking to GameByte at the MCM Comic Con Scotland, Baker revealed that he even “locked horns” with director Neil Druckmann over how things were done and shared but he respects Druckmann for how the story has been crafted.

Baker said:

There’s nothing that Neil has shown, said or shared that has not been carefully curated. There’s no one that cares more about you, as the gamer, having the perfect experience than him. Even to the point that he and I have locked horns because we’ve disagreed about how things should be done or shared or whatever, but it’s because wherever there’s contention, there’s care. I respect him so much for how he has crafted this story. I have to go back and give credit to Neil because the cards that he has shown have been very, very carefully selected. Not because they’re worried about giving too much away or spoiling it, simply because there’s a way that he wants you to experience his game. I’m always cautious to make sure that I don’t mess that up.

Baker jokingly added that he was stuck on a plane with no WiFi when Naughty Dog announced The Last of Us Part II‘s release date and “it was the worst” because he wishes he would have been online.

The Last of Us Part II will release on February 21, 2020 for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: GameByte]