The Last of Us Part II’s supposed February 2020 launch date has been circling around for some time. In fact, just this past weekend an online leak suggested February 28th would be the day. While that turned out to be a placeholder date, it was a very close guess. According to Sony and Naughty Dog, Ellie and Joel will actually return on February 21, 2020.

This news went live during a trailer for the recently broadcast State of Play. TLoU Part II’s launch date will likely be the talk of the town for quite a while, but everything preceding also seems worthy of celebration. Particularly with regards to a certain character reveal near the end. Check out the sequel’s latest trailer in the video below, which features a bit more context about the overarching narrative.

Despite this newest look at the title, fans of the series still have plenty to look forward to this week. Naughty Dog is currently hosting an event in Los Angeles, California for gaming press. Reportedly, the media in attendance will see about three hours of content. Rumor has it they’ll be able to talk about what they were shown on Thursday, September 26 around 8:00 am PT.

Neil Druckmann also took to the PlayStation Blog to reveal the many editions of the game: The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition, Special Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector’s Edition, and Ellie Edition.

Standard Edition

Available both physical and digital

Preorder Bonuses: Ammo capacity upgrade, crafting training manual

Digital Preorder Avatar: Ellie’s tattoo PSN avatar available immediately

Special Edition

Physical only

PS4 dynamic theme

Set of 6 PSN avatars

Steelbook case

48-page mini art book by Dark Horse

Digital Deluxe Edition

Digital only

PS4 dynamic theme

Set of 6 PSN avatars

Digital mini art book by Dark Horse

Digital soundtrack

Collector’s Edition

Physical only

Includes everything above

12” Ellie statue

Life-sized replica of Ellie’s bracelet

Custom SteelBook case

48-page mini art book from Dark Horse

Set of six enamel pins

Lithograph art print

Set of five stickers

Ellie Edition

Physical only

Includes everything above

Full-sized, fully functional recreation of Ellie’s backpack

Embroidered patch

7” vinyl record featuring music from the original soundtrack

The road to The Last of Us Part II’s release date has been a fairly long one. Naughty Dog originally showed off the title late in 2016, during that year’s PlayStation Experience. At the time, only a brief teaser trailer had been publicly released. Since then, further details have surfaced piecemeal. There’s nowhere to go but up from here it seems.