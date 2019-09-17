Before The Last of Us‘ in-universe Outbreak Day on September 26th, Naughty Dog will host a media event for The Last of Us Part II. Set to take place in Los Angeles, California on September 24th, very little is known about the media event itself. However, new details suggest press members in-attendance will get at least three hours of hands-on time with the much-anticipated title.

This information comes courtesy of Daniel Ahmad, an industry analyst at Niko Partners. On Twitter, Ahmad made note of the supposed length of time media attendees will get to spend with the sequel next week. See his post linked below:

Looks like media get a 3 hour hands on at the event next week. https://t.co/BNDd65ldtB — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 17, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, Ahmad explains that fans should temper their expectations. If his information in this regard proves true, it does not mean Naughty Dog will release three hours of content online for public consumption. Press members will likely be able to only share certain details about whatever it is the studio shows off. In addition, those three hours may not even translate to media representatives experiencing three hours of TLoU gameplay. The studio may have “other stuff” to showcase that will help fill out that lengthy period of time.

Regardless of the specifics, if media outlets do see three hours of content, it suggests Naughty Dog is ready to lift the lid on much more. For months, fans have patiently awaited new information. All signs point to quite a bit of news appearing on the horizon, especially since the title will appear in some capacity at Madrid Games Week in early October. The event in Spain’s capital will kick off on October 3rd, and is set to feature a slew of other PS4 titles, including MediEvil, Death Stranding, and many more.

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II currently lacks an official release.

[Source: Daniel Ahmad on Twitter]