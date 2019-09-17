On September 24th, Naughty Dog will host a media event for The Last of Us Part II. But, it isn’t the only upcoming event. Should the contents of the media event remain exclusive to the press, fans may have something else to look forward to. Madrid Games Week will begin on October 3rd and conclude on October 6th in Spain. According to the Spanish PlayStation Blog, The Last of Us‘ sequel will be on display, in some capacity, for the public’s viewing pleasure.

The blog post does not offer any further information, such as details on what fans should expect from the TLoU showing. However, it is pretty clear attendees won’t be able to get their hands on the title, as the highly anticipated sequel isn’t mentioned among Madrid Games Weeks’ playable games. As such, it seems likely a new trailer will launch during the event, which will hopefully also be shared online.

Naughty Dog’s upcoming project won’t be the only PlayStation 4 exclusive showcased during the event in Spain’s capital city. Death Stranding will receive a theater presentation, supposedly set to feature exclusive content. As for playable demos, Madrid Games Weeks attendees should expect to experience Concrete Genie, Dreams, the MediEvil remake, Nioh 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. The PlayStation VR will also be on display during the upcoming event, featuring playable demos for Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Blood and Truth, No Man’s Sky, and quite a few more.

Reportedly, Sony may have another showcase planned for later in September, around the time of the Naughty Dog media event. Since Sony has yet to confirm or deny it, no one should get their hopes up.

[Source: Spanish PlayStation Blog via Wccftech]