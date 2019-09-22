If recent reports are anything to go by, it won’t be long before we officially get a release date for The Last of Us Part II but a listing by Swiss retailer Softridge ended up creating quite the buzz this weekend.

Softridge’s website listed Naughty Dog’s highly-anticipated title with a February 28, 2020 release date alongside fan-made pack shots for various editions. Since a February, 2020 release window is heavily rumored and the listing came just ahead of next week’s State of Play where The Last of Us II will make an appearance, fans thought the release date was plausible. Unfortunately, the person responsible for updating Softridge’s web page has confirmed that it’s just a placeholder.

Don’t lose hope yet, though.

Rumors of The Last of Us II releasing next February seem to hold some weight. For starters, voice actress Ashley Johnson almost accidentally slipped “February” during an interview back in June. This happened a month after Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, who’s known for his connections within the games industry, mentioned that he had heard about Naughty Dog bumping the game’s release window from fall 2019 to February, 2020. But that’s not all.

A user of the Chinese gaming forum A9VG, who accurately reported Death Stranding‘s release window before it was officially announced, also mentioned that The Last of Us II is set for release next February.

Hold your breath until the State of Play, which will be held on Tuesday, September 24th, at 1 pm PT. In the meantime, here’s another tease:

What do our readers think of the reports? Does a February, 2020 release window sound plausible to you? Share your thoughts with us below.

[Source: ResetEra]