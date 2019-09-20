Sony will host another State of Play on September 24th. Conveniently, it’s the same date Naughty Dog invited media to see a reported three hours of The Last of Us Part II content. This sparked two lines of thought: Either The Last of Us would be a part of next week’s State of Play or not. Well, there’s no need to wonder any longer. The long-awaited sequel will indeed be featured in next week’s broadcast.

Neil Druckmann announced the news on his personal Twitter account. In his post, Druckmann spoke on the studio’s silence concerning the sequel.

We’ve been silent for too long. It’s time to put an end to that. pic.twitter.com/73BO5O9ZWC — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 20, 2019

Druckman’s post does not offer much in the way of concrete details. However, as noted above, it does confirm The Last of Us Part II’s inclusion in September 24th’s State of Play. The broadcast will go live that day at 1:00 pm PST. During the show, which will last around 20 minutes, fans should also expect to see new game reveals, updates about known titles, and more. Yet, Sony has already stated next-gen hardware is not on the docket. As such, the wait for PlayStation 5 news will persist for the time being.

There’s no telling what else will be shown during the upcoming State of Play. Although, quick trailers for Concrete Genie and MediEvil are likely to appear, as they both will launch this October. Fans also continue to await new information about Ghost of Tsushima.

Naughty Dog’s next venture into the world of The Last of Us still lacks a launch date. Hopefully, this will change in the coming days.

[Source: Neil Druckmann on Twitter]