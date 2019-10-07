Call of Duty Mobile’s Success Expected to Bolster Modern Warfare Sales

Call of Duty Mobile recently release on Android and iOS to huge success. At more than 35 million downloads and bringing in more than $2 million in its first two days last week, those numbers are only continuing to climb as the free-to-play mobile version of Call of Duty reaches players around the world.

Thanks to those figures, another Call of Duty might get a pretty significant bump. Modern Warfare is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25. It already redefines the fan-favorite series, making radical changes and leaping forward in technological achievement. The beta was also the most successful in Call of Duty history, and now with mobile putting Call of Duty right at everyone’s fingertips, market share for series attention is at an all-time high.

Industry analyst Mat Piscatella of the NPD Group projects that Call of Duty Modern Warfare will be the best-selling full game in the US for the 2019 calendar year. It’s not too crazy a projection to make. After all, Call of Duty consistently takes that top spot, with only Rockstar games like Grand Theft Auto ever giving it any competition. Call of Duty Mobile is only further bolstering what was already an easy bet to make.

35 million downloads for Call of Duty: Mobile in just a few days is an amazing start, and bodes very well for the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. I currently project Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as being the US’ best-selling full game of 2019. https://t.co/GLSzGRrnLM — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 4, 2019

A big part of Call of Duty Mobile’s success comes from the globally recognized brand getting a mobile version that pretty well mirrors the mechanics people are familiar with. It includes both standard multiplayer modes and a battle royale mode, featuring the pretty typical slate of loadouts, weapons, maps, and killstreaks that players have come to expect from a Call of Duty title. (And we may not cover mobile games here at PSLS, but it’s a pretty impressive accomplishment that’s a lot of fun to play, if I do say so myself.)

Call of Duty Mobile also allows Activision the opportunity for cross-promotional events and rewards between its games, not just with the upcoming Modern Warfare, but also as we look long term into future Call of Duty releases. Activision is no stranger to using its slate of games as platforms for other events and causes. Just last week, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled received a special military plane kart as a cross-promotion with the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit focused on putting veterans into high-paying quality jobs.