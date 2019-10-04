Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has a lot going on right now. October’s Spooky Grand Prix just got underway, adding a new track, characters, and plenty of cosmetics. Beenox announced two more Grand Prix events to come and close out the year. And now everyone’s favorite orange marsupial is teaming up with the Call of Duty Endowment to help raise money for veterans in need.

The Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Call of Duty Endowment team up brings an exclusive military plane kart, featuring the CODE logo on the tail. The “Firehawk” is available on the US and UK PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, and Microsoft Store, with all proceeds received by Activision going directly to support the Call of Duty Endowment’s mission. The Firehawk kart will only be available until $1 million has been raised. Once that community goal has been met, it will fly away, so make sure to grab it now if you want Crash and friends to take to the track in classic military style.

The Call of Duty Endowment provides funding to multiple non-profit organizations that help veterans get into high-paying jobs. Teaming up with Crash isn’t the first thing the organization has done to raise money and awareness this year. An exclusive PS4 theme was made available with multiple donation tiers, and all proceeds contributing to CODE. They also teamed up with GameStop in the summer, as well as appearing at Call of Duty World League events around the US and UK.

CODE has a goal of placing over 100,000 US and UK veterans in meaningful high-paying jobs by 2024. They currently tout a number in excess of 60,000 and peristent growth year over year, putting them well on their way to achieving and exceeding that high mark.

Will you be supporting a good cause and looking great on the race track while you do it?