As part of Military Appreciation Month, the Call of Duty Endowment—a charity that puts veterans into quality jobs—is running its latest fundraising campaign in an effort to raise $2M for vets. This campaign is focused around medical heroes, and the C.O.D.E. Battle Doc Pack of in-game cosmetics for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone was “created in partnership with US Army Combat Medical Badge recipient Sergeant First Class Timothy ‘Doc’ Hobbs, Jr., US Army (Ret.), who served on four combat deployments and one humanitarian mission.” Hobbs was the recipient of C.O.D.E.’s aid in 2020 and wanted to help pay it forward by working with the Endowment on this new cosmetic pack.

The pack includes an Operator Skin for Sims, a new Weapon Blueprint, Weapon Charm, Calling Card and Emblem, and Double Weapon XP Token, all of which can be used in either Black Ops Cold War or Warzone. 100% of the proceeds from the C.O.D.E. Battle Doc Pack will got to the Call of Duty Endowment and its mission of placing veterans in quality jobs upon returning to civilian life. The pack is limited, however. Once they reach $2M raised the pack will vanish.

In addition, an in-game challenge for Warzone will let all players contribute. The C.O.D.E. Revival Challenge tasks players with reviving five other downed players in Call of Duty: Warzone during the month of May, and you’ll earn an exclusive C.O.D.E. Calling Card for doing so. For every Revival Challenge completed, Activision will donate $1 USD to the Call of Duty Endowment, up to $1 million USD. Once that 1 million mark is reached, they’ll also be celebrating with a Double XP event for everyone.

C.O.D.E. notes that “fifty percent of former medical and hospital corpsmen who want to work in a civilian health care profession cannot find jobs in the health care industry.” The mission of the Call of Duty Endowment is to assist these veterans and place them in high quality civilian careers that make use of their skills.

[Source: Activision]