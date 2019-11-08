Gaming is full of incredible charity efforts like the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit organization that helps veterans return to civilian life by placing them in high-quality careers when they return from deployment. Formed 10 years ago by Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and Former National Security Advisor General James Jones, the Call of Duty Endowment is celebrating the decade with the “Hire. Honor.” campaign this Veteran’s Day.

In Call of Duty Mobile, starting on Monday—Veteran’s Day—players can get a CODE-themed Honor pack that includes a new skin for items and gear in the game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will feature Twitch streams all day Monday, allowing viewers to earn double XP in the game just for watching. Streamers with “CODE” clan tags are official Call of Duty Endowment streams where viewers will earn 30 minutes of 2XP by watching for an hour. If you watch for two hours, you’ll also earn a CODE Calling Card you can take into your own Modern Warfare experience.

Former United States Secretary of Defense James Mattis joins the campaign this holiday with a short video supporting CODE’s mission, promoting honoring veterans by hiring veterans.

100% of Activision’s proceeds from the Call of Duty Endowment go towards meeting the organization’s mission. CODE has placed more than 63,000 vets in high-quality careers already, with a goal of 100,000 placed by 2024. With increasing success every year, the organization expects to easily meet this goal.

The Hire. Honor. campaign is just the latest in a series of efforts to raise money this year as CODE ramps up for its 2024 goal. There was an exclusive PS4 theme, a campaign effort with GameStop, and even a special military plane kart in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. You can help directly by donating on CODE’s site and spreading awareness as the Call of Duty Endowment celebrates 10 years this Veteran’s Day.