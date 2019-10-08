Today we got huge news pertaining to Sony’s next console, now officially titled the PlayStation 5 and scheduled for release Holiday 2020. Along with that came a ton of information, like confirmation that devkits are out in the wild (and that they look like what the previous leak said they do). One studio that’s confirmed to be working on a PS5 project is Bluepoint Games, most recently known for its Shadow of the Colossus remake for PS4. Alongside all of the PS5 information, President of Studio Marco Thrush had a brief comment for Wired about the company’s next project.

We’re working on a big one right now. I’ll let you figure out the rest.

We’ve long been speculating about the studio’s next game, but at this point all we know for sure is that it’s another remake of a classic. Thrush’s comment in conjunction with the PlayStation 5 news seems to confirm that it will indeed be a next-generation title. The Shadow of the Colossus remake was critically well-received, so hopefully the team can continue the momentum with the next project.

Users on Twitter and ResetEra have continued speculation as to what Bluepoint’s next game might be, newly fueled by this fresh comment from the studio. While a wide variety of guesses have popped up, much of the community seems to want a Demon’s Souls remake. 2019 marks the 10-year anniversary of the game that kicked off the Souls series, making it a popular topic of conversation. Seeing it return on the PS5 would be exciting, but there’s very little concrete information on what the next classic remake from the studio will be.

Back in August 2019, the company’s Technical Director Peter Dalton said The Legend of Dragoon should perhaps “be a project.” We also know that rather than a simple remake, Bluepoint’s next game is a re-envisioning, perhaps the next evolution beyond the work the studio did on Shadow of the Colossus. One might turn towards this year’s Resident Evil 2 for some evidence on how Bluepoint might opt to treat its next title.

What game would you like to see remade by Bluepoint Games? Any guesses as to what its next game could be?

[Source: Wired]