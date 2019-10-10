Assassin’s Creed’s acclaimed Discovery Tour mode originally arrived as free DLC for Assassins’ Creed Origins. With it, players were allowed to explore Ancient Egypt, free from threat of enemy attacks, able to focus solely on a learning experience. Discovery Tour recently made its way to AC Odyssey, adding a few new bells and whistles while providing the same core learning experience for Ancient Greece. And, apparently, the mode has been quite the success. Thus far, more than 2.3 million people have logged time with Discovery Tour.

Maxime Durand, Content Director and Historian for AC and Discovery Tour, unveiled the player stats during a talk at the Ubisoft: Keys to Learn event. Interestingly, the 2.3 million figure is likely a low estimate, since it doesn’t take into consideration the amount of students who experience Discovery Tour in history classrooms. For instance, supposedly, about 1,300 students in Montréal played Discovery Tour in 2018.

Regardless of the exact number of players, Discovery Tour represents a bonafide runaway success for Ubisoft. At one point, it counted among the most-played DLC for AC Origins. Considering Discovery Tour’s lack of a price tag, barring the initial cost of the game, this doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Yet, it’s an impressive feat, nonetheless.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though Durand offered any further specifics. Does the Discovery Tour mode for Odyssey factor into the 2.3 million figure? If so, how big is the split between it and the mode featured in Origins? Hopefully, Ubisoft will share these stats more openly in the future.

Ubisoft is making moves elsewhere to provide educational experiences with its technology, too. In September, the publisher announced its partnership with UNESCO to provide a VR experience for Notre-Dame visitors. By all accounts, the VR experience, based on Assassin’s Creed Unity, is nothing short of impressive.

