Electronic Arts is celebrating FIFA 20 reaching 10 million players by rewarding everyone with in-game goodies this month. Everyone who logs in by October 17th will get 8,000 Volta Coins to use for customization, along with new Squad Building Challenges. The annualized soccer game has hit a number of impressive milestones aside from its massive player count, too. FIFA 20 players have played more than 450 million matches, scored over 1.2 billion goals, and crafted more than 5 million avatars.

In addition, since the game’s EA Access and Origin Access launch on September 24, 2019, over 272 million FIFA Ultimate Team matches have been played. The release reveals that FIFA is the most-played sports video game series in the world, and these stats serve to bolster that claim. Another noteworthy statistic involves the game’s most played locations, which are Berlin, Rome, Lagos, London and Cape Town.

Despite a few setbacks, we enjoyed FIFA 20 here at PSLS, especially the addition of the new Volta mode, along with other improvements. And mirroring the impressive player-count, FIFA 20 also sold tremendously, as well, with it topping the UK charts during the week of its release. Although, when compared to last year’s entry, FIFA 20 saw a decline in physical sales in the UK. Don’t forget to log in to FIFA 20 by October 17th to grab you Volta Coins and other in-game bonuses, since they’re only available for a limited time. Once the deadline passes, these celebration rewards will be gone.

What do you make of these FIFA 20 stats? Are you a FIFA player?

[Source: Business Wire]