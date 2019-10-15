Starting on February 4, 2020 in the Americas, you’ll be able to purchase a physical edition of Life is Strange 2. Both Standard and Collector’s Editions will be available. The European versions will be released earlier, on December 3, 2019. Due to the way various countries handle video game ratings, this one won’t be a simultaneous release.

The Standard Edition will cost $39.99 and will include the following:

The Complete Season – Episodes 1-5 of Life is Strange 2

Bonus Game – The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Arcadia Bay Patches – These items let you customize Sean’s in-game backpack!

The Collector’s Edition will cost $69.99 and will include the following:

The Complete Season – Episodes 1-5 of Life is Strange 2

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit Arcadia Bay Patches

Jonathan Morali’s official score – 4x 7 inch Vinyl Box Set featuring the game’s amazing original music

– 4x 7 inch Vinyl Box Set featuring the game’s amazing original music 32-page hardcover artbook – featuring concept art from Life is Strange 2

featuring concept art from Life is Strange 2 4 inch/10cm Sean and 3 inch/8cm Daniel vinyl figurines

Collector’s Edition presentation box

You can get the Collector’s Edition exclusively from the Square Enix Store in the UK, Europe, and the Americas. The entirety of the PS4 version will set you back 65 GB, so you’ll need to make a bit of room on your hard drive if you plan on picking up a copy. Life is Strange 2’s season finale will debut on December 3, 2019 digitally, across all territories.

Will you be picking up a physical version of Life is Strange 2? If so, let us know your thoughts!

[Source: Life is Strange Blog]