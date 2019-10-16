Delays are common in the video game industry. Sadly, those looking forward to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will have to wait longer, as it has been pushed back from its initial Q1 2020 release window to a more ambiguous time frame of sometime later in 2020. This decision, according to developer HardSuit Labs, was not made lightly, but the team is adamant about ensuring the game is as high of a quality it can possibly be.

In a blogpost from HardSuit Labs, it was noted that the team didn’t want to make the same mistakes made during the development of the first game:

For the last three and a half years, we’ve worked hard to bring you a worthy successor to Bloodlines 1. To us, that meant not only making good on the ambitions of this remarkable game, but also a duty to ensure we would not repeat its mistakes. Today, we have to tell you that we need some more time to get you the game you’ve been waiting for. On the flip side, there’s the responsibility to avoid some of the issues that plagued the first game, which was famously launched too early. Over the last few months, it became clear that to stick to our original date would risk repeating that mistake. We won’t do that. In the end, everyone working on this game wants to offer you the best Bloodlines 2 we can.

While this news might be disappointing to some, it’s good to know the developer is focused on quality, which will ultimately result in a better product in the end. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for an official release date announcement soon.

[Source: Hardsuit Labs]