Brujah Playstyle and Disciplines Revealed for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room have unpacked the rebellious Brujah’s playstyle and abilities in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

These Kindred are at the forefront of every fight, will provoke pedestrians to get their midnight snack in, and are expected to have short tempers in their interactions with other characters.

Brujah Playstyle Details

In Bloodlines 2, the Brujah sport Brutality as the clan’s passive ability, flushing them with vampiric strength after feeding. Other Disciplines include Taunt, Charge, Lightning Strikes, Earthshock, and the clan perk, Pulverise.

The Brujah are known for their impetuous tempers and defiant natures, and the clan contains some of the most violent vampires. Visionaries and brutes both, the Brujah have fallen from their stature as the Learned Clan to a motley lineage of radicals, troublemakers, and firebrands — all as much at odds with each other as with the systems they claim to oppose.

In Bloodlines 2, Clan Brujah will offer a brutal brawling playstyle with its abilities (in Vampire: The Masquerade, known as Disciplines), getting you into the fray and rewarding you for staying there. The Brujah control the dance of combat by making enemies drop their defenses, knock them around on the battlefield and increase their damage by feeding for powerful finishing strikes.

In social environments, the Brujah are often expected to have a short temper. In Bloodlines 2, certain characters you meet may treat you differently depending on your clan, and while clans have access to angry, violent or threatening dialogue options, throughout Bloodlines 2 you will find unique dialogue sequences for the Brujah. And if you play against the archetypes, characters in-the-know will react.

As a predator of the night, hunting for blood is always a challenge, but the Brujah can often rely on their ability to influence pedestrians’ rage to make them chase you into an empty alley and have a midnight snack.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Brujah Abilities

When you choose your clan, you will start out with a passive ability unique to each clan. You are then able to unlock abilities from the Ability Tree, starting with your chosen clan. Each ability requires spending Ability Points to unlock, which are earned from completing missions, combat and exploration. At the peak of the Ability Tree, you can unlock the clan Perk, a reward to those dedicated enough to unlock all of the abilities for a clan, giving a permanent passive upgrade.

Brutality

Clan Passive

After feeding, become flushed with vampiric strength, temporarily increasing the power of all your melee attacks.

Taunt

Use your supernatural Presence to enrage an opponent or civilian prey, compelling them to attack you. While enraged, the target takes increased damage.

Charge

Surge forward with preternatural speed and rage, grabbing an enemy you collide with to use as a battering ram to knock down others in your path.

Lightning Strikes

Target multiple opponents and unleash an unstoppable hail of punches, with the final strike dealing increased damage.

Earthshock

Slam the ground with explosive force, flinging surrounding enemies into the air.

Clan Perk

Pulverise

Clan Perk

Killing enemies without feeding still activates your Clan Passive.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released in Fall 2024.