Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Developer Reveals First Playable Clan

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room announced that the rebellious Brujah will be one of the four playable vampiric clans players can choose for Phyre in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Often misjudged as punks looking for trouble, the Brujah are a passionate clan dedicated to an ideal.

Bringing the Brujah

You can check out the Brujah in action in the brief reveal video below.

In Bloodlines 2, the Brujah feature a brutal melee style with signature vampiric abilities, called Disciplines. Those who choose to assign Phyre to the Brujah clan will be rewarded for jumping into the fray. Players can utilize the Brujah’s charge Discipline to gain momentum, grab an enemy, drag them, and body slam them into walls. The complete list of Disciplines for the Brujah will be available in early 2024, and the next vampiric clan in Bloodlines 2 will be revealed next week.

Bloodlines 2 is the successor to the cult-classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. The game takes players to the dark underbelly of Seattle, where vampires struggle for survival and supremacy.

Hardsuit Labs had previously handled the development of the game. After multiple delays and the firing of creative director Ka’ai Cluney, narrative designer Cara Ellison, and lead narrative designer Brian Mitsoda, Paradox dropped the developer back in 2021 and handed the game a further delay added to 2022. It was then given to UK studio The Chinese Room who made indie hits Dear Esther and Everyone’s Gone to the Rapture.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is set to be released in Fall 2024.