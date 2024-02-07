New Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Dev Diary Explores the World of Darkness

The Chinese Room has released a developer diary sharing details about authentically representing the World of Darkness IP in Bloodlines 2.

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 in a World of Darkness

Featuring commentary from Project Creative Director Alex Skidmore, the diary explains how players assume the role of Phyre and their motivations while navigating their role as the Camarilla Court’s Sheriff. Skidmore also explores how the team created Seattle from the eyes of a vampire, making buildings taller, lights brighter, and alleyways darker to mimic the heightened senses of those lurking in the shadows.

”We want you to feel like you are seeing Seattle through the eyes of a vampire,” writes Skidmore in the blog post. ”So we have also made buildings taller, lights brighter, and alleyways darker to give an overall heightened feeling to what you are seeing as if you are looking through the eyes of an apex predator.”

Skidmore also explained how the story feeds into the skill tree of Bloodlines 2.

”Phyre’s motivation in the story is driven (at least initially) by regaining her power – she has awoken after 100 years in torpor (vampire hibernation) 6000 miles from home with markings all over her body which are limiting her powers. This sets up the narrative context of the ability tree (which we will show in due course) which instead of being about adding new powers to Phyre, like levelling up in the pen-and-paper RPG, you are unlocking her existing powers.”

Bloodlines 2 is the successor to the cult-classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. The game takes players to the dark underbelly of Seattle, where vampires struggle for survival and supremacy.

Hardsuit Labs had previously handled the development of the game. After multiple delays and the firing of creative director Ka’ai Cluney, narrative designer Cara Ellison, and lead narrative designer Brian Mitsoda, Paradox dropped the developer back in 2021 and handed the game a further delay added to 2022. It was then given to UK studio The Chinese Room who made indie hits Dear Esther and Everyone’s Gone to the Rapture.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is set to be released in Fall 2024.