Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Extended Gameplay Reveal Emerges

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room have peeled back the curtain on the dark, fast-paced gameplay players can expect in the anticipated upcoming action RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 with two videos.

The gameplay video follows Elder Kindred Phyre as they attempt to uncover the secrets behind a mysterious mark on their hand. In the developer video, TCR Creative Director Alex Skidmore and Community Manager Joshua Matthews deep-dive into the game’s mechanics and setting.

Below is the 33-minute extended gameplay reveal video, which gives us the clearest look at the game to date.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Extended Gameplay Reveal

And here’s the much shorter gameplay trailer.

Bloodlines 2 is the long-awaited follow-up to the cult-classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. The game takes players to the dark underbelly of Seattle, where vampires struggle for survival and supremacy. The Chinese Room took over development from Hardsuit Labs, who had suffered multiple setbacks with the game over the past few years.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released in Fall 2024