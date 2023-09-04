Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Development Has Been Handed Over to The Chinese Room

After a rather tumultuous few years of delays, layoffs, and the dropping of the entire development team, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 lives once more. UK studio The Chinese Room is the new development team, and is aiming to launch next year.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 adds a new chapter to its chaotic, troubled story

Publisher and IP holder Paradox Interactive revealed the news over the weekend, with a video announcement alongside statements from Studio Director Ed Daly and World of Darkness VP Sean Greaney.

Daly said in his statement “Vampire: The Masquerade holds a special place in our hearts. The story world’s dark setting filled with intricate narratives built on top of modern society perfectly fits our studio’s catalogue.

He then went on to add, “Bloodlines 2 is our most ambitious project to date. Fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting this game, and we are up to the challenge.”

Development of the game had previously been handled by Hardsuit Labs. After multiple delays and the firing of creative director Ka’ai Cluney, narrative designer Cara Ellison, and lead narrative designer Brian Mitsoda Paradox dropped the developer back in 2021 and gave the game a further delay added to 2022.

World of Darkness VP Greaney notes how impressive The Chine Room’s pitch was for taking on the job, and thinks it’s in good hands, saying, ”They have a true passion for the source material, making them ideal partners to develop a story in the Vampire: The Masquerade setting that resonates with players.”

Greaney goes on to promise there will be more to show in January 2024 with the game pencilled in for a Fall 2024 release.