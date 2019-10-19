Gearbox Software has released patch notes for Borderlands 3‘s latest hotfix, which adjusts legendary gear across all manufacturers. The developer said that some gear pieces were found to be “greatly outperforming” others and some items needed tuning to prevent gear from limiting builds.

Patch notes are as follows:

WEAPON HOTFIXES

Maliwan

Westergun damage increased by 25%

ASMD damage increased by 28%

Cutsman damage reduced by 25%

Tediore

Ten Gallon damage increased by 8%

Vladof

Sickle reload speed increased by 25%

Faisor damage increased by 15%

Infiniti damage increased by 40%

Magnificent damage increased by 25%

Jericho damage increased by 40%

Lucian’s Call accuracy and handling reduced

Lyuda Critical Damage Bonus decreased by 30% and made a modification to address a reported bug that an extra bullet was spawned in the center

Torgue

Try-Bolt damage increased by 25%

Alchemist damage increased by 25%

Devils Foursum damage increased by 13%

Flakker now consumes the full magazine when fired and damage is reduced by 33%

Laser-Sploder rocket projectiles spawn interval increased by 0.4 seconds

Jakobs

Maggie damage increased by 35%

Hellwalker damage reduced by 8%

Hyperion

Conference Call damage increased by 15%

Crossroad accuracy reduced and it now fires 3 projectiles instead of 4

Butcher accuracy reduced and damage reduced by 25%

DAHL

Vanquisher damage increased by 20%

Children of the Vault

Skeksis damage increased by 15%

Linoge damage increased by 20%

Pain is Power damage increased by 25%

Atlas

Ruby’s Wrath damage increased by 10%

Grenades

Hunter-Seeker damage increased by 25%

Hex grenade damage reduced by 70% and duration reduced to 3 seconds

Firestorm damage reduced by 70%

Artifacts

Elemental Projector damage max roll reduced to 90%

VAULT HUNTER ADJUSTMENTS

Iron Bear: health increased by 50%

All pets’ health increased by 50%

Digi-Clone: health increased by 100%

Addressed a bug with Salvation where grenades were giving life-steal

BUG FIXES

Psychos will now use their True Vault Hunter Mode name in True Vault Hunter Mode

Removed the optional Rare Spawn missions from Galaxy Progress

Addressed a reported bug where Completely Sane Sid didn’t always become hostile when using FL4K

Addressed a reported bug where Ratch would not properly spawn during “Ratch’d Up”, which potentially blocked completion of that side mission

Included a modification so Lilith would continue to move toward the door in Shiv’s confession chamber during “From the Ground Up”

Lowered the chance for a weapon to drop from the Pachinko machine

Included a modification so that Zane’s Digi-Clone will no longer spawn into the cage in Cistern of Slaughter

Shield Boosters were modified and are now set for autopickup

An addition was introduced so Eridium chests are no longer listed as Red Chests in the ECHOcast extension on Sanctuary III

