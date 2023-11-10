Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Day-One Update Fixes Crashes and Loading Issues

Activision has released patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s day-one update, revealing a lengthy list of fixes. The update addresses numerous crashes as well as loading issues that players have been experiencing across all platforms including the PS5 and PS4.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 update patch notes (November 10, 2023)
Complete patch notes are as follows:
CAMPAIGN
STABILITY & PERFORMANCE
- Offline play will no longer be prevented after first setting up an Activision account.
- Save data integrity has been reviewed and checkpoint loading errors have been solved.
- Fixed multiple UI-related crashes that occurred while navigating menus.
- Resolved several crash bugs when loading into some missions.
- Fixed an issue in which some players experienced an excessive load time after the opening title splash.
- Fixed several graphical bugs that resulted in hitching after a melee kill.
- Fixed a graphical bug that resulted in assets loading in low quality.
GAMEPLAY BUG FIXES
- Resolved a bug that resulted in low audio, audio skipping, and missing dialogue in some cutscenes.
- Addressed areas in multiple maps in which players could use vehicles and helicopters to access out of map locations.
- Enemies should no longer stay in cover more often or longer than intended.
- Fixed a bug in which certain command inputs unintentionally reset loadout selection.
- Players can now toggle the Optic for the silenced M4 and the Cronen Squall.
- Fixed a bug in which players became immune to damage from Gas and Equipment.
- Fixed a bug in which Supply Boxes will not open on first attempt.
- Fixed a bug in which weapons were missing from orange Supply Boxes.
- Fixed enemy clipping through objects in the environment on death or in combat.
- Fixed warning message for areas where the player could only crouch.
MULTIPLAYER
UIX
- Visual Changes
- Added a stroke to player nameplates to improve visibility.
- Adjusted font and contrast of the score event text on the HUD to be less obstructive.
- New Features
- Added a HUD element that displays the player’s current streak after each kill.
- Match event popups now feature the respective player’s equipped Calling Card.
- Skillful player achievements, such as Kingslayer, Collateral, etc., will now display a Medal splash on the player’s HUD.
- Tac-Stance toggle state is now indicated by a widget in the lower-right area of the HUD, replacing the previous prompt while aiming down sights.
- Match Stats are now available during gameplay via a new tab in the Scoreboard, allowing the player to compare current performance to their career average.
- Detailed Statistics are now viewable while choosing an Attachment in the Gunsmith.
- Bug Fixes
- Players will no longer be unexpectedly prompted to choose a Loadout after earning multiple rewards.
MAPS
- Added spawn anchors to many maps in order to influence the flow of combat in the direction of each map’s intended design.
- In Team Deathmatch, team-owned areas are now more favored by spawn selection and resistant to enemy pressure.
- In Domination, spawn selection is now more resistant to enemy pressure on flags, improving consistency by favoring owned flags.
- Estate
- Added frontline logic to prevent unintentionally frequent spawn flips.
- Favela
- Decreased the priority of spawn points near the Shacks and Construction Site.
- Highrise
- Decreased the priority of spawn points in the Actibase and Phonic Tunnels.
GAMEPLAY
- Adjusted footstep volume to further distinguish enemy and friendly players.
- Added an option to double-tap the aim down sights button to activate Tac-Stance.
- Refreshed Default Loadout options with a widened range of content.
- Movement
- Sprint input while sliding will now cancel the slide animation.
- Decreased aim down sights time penalty while jumping by 20%.
- Settings
- Added an option to double-tap the aim down sights button to activate Tac-Stance.
- Added new options to Slide/Dive Behavior.
- Tap to slide, disables the dive.
- Tap to dive, disables the slide.
WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS
- SVA 545 (Assault Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 19%.
- Increased rate of fire from 632 RPM to 682 RPM (+8%).
- Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x.
- Decreased recoil to veer less to the right.
- MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 18%.
- Increased maximum damage range from 23m to 27m (+17%).
- MCW (Assault Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 18%.
- Increased recoil during sustained fire.
- Decreased minimum damage from 24 to 21 (-13%).
- Striker (Submachine Gun)
- Decreased maximum damage from 42 to 36 (-14%).
- Decreased near-medium damage from 33 to 27 (-18%).
- Decreased fear-medium damage from 27 to 25 (-7%).
- Decreased minimum damage from 21 to 20 (-5%).
- Decreased aim down sights time from 250ms to 240ms (-4%).
- Holger 26 (Light Machine Gun)
- Increased bullet velocity by 13%.
- Pulemyot 762 (Light Machine Gun)
- Increased bullet velocity by 16%.
- Decreased maximum damage from 47 to 45 (-4%).
- JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit (Conversion Kit)
- Increased bullet velocity by 29%.
- Decreased rate of fire from 666 RPM to 571 RPM (-14%).
- MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 15%.
- Increased hipfire spread during sustained fire.
- Decreased aim down sights time from 330ms to 265ms (-20%).
- MCW 6.8 (Marksman Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 12%.
- Increased hipfire spread during sustained fire.
- Decreased aim down sights time from 260ms to 245ms (-6%).
- Longbow (Sniper Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 13%.
- Swapped full-auto crosshair for expected semi-auto crosshair.
- Increased flinch when shot by an enemy player to align with other Sniper Rifles.
- Increased hipfire spread while moving and during sustained fire.
- KV Inhibitor (Sniper Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 5%.
- Increased hipfire spread while moving.
- Increased flinch when shot by an enemy player by 18%.
- WSP Stinger (Handgun)
- Swapped semi-auto crosshair for expected full-auto crosshair.
- Decreased maximum damage from 25 to 24 (-4%).
- Decreased maximum damage from 27 to 25 (-7%).
- Decreased maximum damage range from 12m to 6m (-50%).
- Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1x.
- Decreased hipfire spread during sustained fire.
- Renetti (Handgun)
- Swapped semi-auto crosshair for expected burst-fire crosshair.
- Slightly increased recoil during sustained fire.
- Decreased minimum damage.
- JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Conversion Kit)
- Swapped semi-auto crosshair for expected full-auto crosshair.
- Increased aim down sight time 200ms.
- Increased sprint to fire time from 80ms to 100ms (+25%).
- COR-45 (Handgun)
- Decreased maximum damage range from 9m to 6m (-33%).
- Decreased near-medium damage range from 20m to 10m (-50%).
- High Velocity (Ammunition)
- Decreased bullet velocity multiplier from 1.2x to 1.15x.
- Decreased Sniper Rifle bullet velocity multiplier from 1.3x to 1.17x.
- Low Grain Rounds (Ammunition)
- Decreased damage range penalty.
- Decreased bullet velocity penalty.
- Decreased recoil control advantage.
- High Grain Rounds (Ammunition)
- Decreased recoil control penalty.
- Decreased bullet velocity advantage.
- Decreased damage range advantage.
- Optics (Attachment)
- Decreased aim down sights time penalty across multiple Optic types.
- Dots & Holographics: 30ms to 0ms (-100%).
- 2.5x: 70ms to 15ms (-79%).
- 4x & Hybrids: 40ms to 20ms (-50%).
- Scopes: 100ms to 50ms (-50%).
- Muzzles (Attachment)
- Slightly increased aim down sight penalty for Flash Hider, Compensator, and Muzzle Break types.
PERKS
- Demolition Vest
- Battle Rage (Tactical) will now only restock up to 1 use.
- Tactical Pads (Boots)
- Increased slide velocity, replacing the slide distance advantage.
- Note: Perk description will reflect this change in a future update.
- Increased slide velocity, replacing the slide distance advantage.
- Tac Mask (Gear)
- Added immunity to Flash Grandes (Tactical) thrown by the player’s self.
FIELD UPGRADES
- Trophy System
- Mosquito Drone (Killstreak) will no longer be targeted and destroyed.
- Med Box
- Updated description to better reflect functionality.
- Deploy a box of medical supplies for you and your teammates to reduce healing delay.
- Updated description to better reflect functionality.
KILLSTREAKS
- Enemy Killstreak activations will now invoke announcer voicelines as expected.
- Guardian-SC
- Decreased volume of Guardian-SC’s owned by teammates.
- Increased environmental audio occlusion.
- Addressed an issue that caused a player’s HUD to disappear until respawn after being stunned.
- Counter UAV
- Players within interior areas will no longer receive a “Not enough space to call in” error upon activation.
- Juggernaut Recon
- Decreased magazine capacity from 20 rounds to 8 rounds (-60%).
VEHICLES
- NSTV
- Increased traction to improve handling on slippery surfaces.