Sony has added a brand-new addition to the free themes list on the PlayStation 4. Now, players can decorate their PS4 home screen with a Mortal Kombat 11 theme, featuring Terminator T-800, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Raiden. Even more interesting is that it’s a “Kommunity Art Theme” designed by artist Kode ‘Bosslogic’ Abdo, notably known for illustrating fan art and becoming a Marvel collaborator.

Take a look at the free Mortal Kombat 11 theme below, courtesy of PlayStation’s official Twitter account:

Fire and metal The new, free #MK11 PS4 theme features Scorpion and Terminator. More info from artist @Bosslogic: https://t.co/S4Aon875DT pic.twitter.com/Fe6R7Wpq5Y — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 22, 2019

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Bosslogic broke down how he went about designing Mortal Kombat 11’s PS4 theme. According to Bosslogic, Sony and Warner Bros. reached out to him, wanting the digital artist to design a celebratory theme in time for Terminator’s release. His focus, he said, was on putting Arnold Schwarzenegger front and center. Bosslogic relied on “stylization and simplicity” to complete his vision.

Apparently, Sony and WB were so pleased with the Terminator theme that the artist was brought aboard to design another, which focused more on iconic Mortal Kombat characters. While Scorpion became the central figure of the second theme, several other fighters were added to the mix, such as Noob Saibot, Raiden, and Sub-Zero. As evidenced by the theme itself, only Raiden and Sub-Zero made the final cut alongside Scorpion.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: PlayStation on Twitter, PlayStation Blog]