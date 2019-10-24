PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

You Won’t Need to Play Online to Earn the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Platinum Trophy

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Trophies

We here at PSLS are fans of trophies (especially the Platinum ones!), so we’re pleased to learn that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trophy list has gone live. There are 27 trophies in total: 6 bronze, 15 silver, 5 gold, and 1 platinum, along with an additional bronze trophy for Spec Ops that’s listed separately and won’t count towards the Platinum. Notably, all the base trophies are related to the single-player campaign, meaning you will not have to play online multiplayer to earn the platinum.

You can check out the full trophy list below:

Tier 1Unlock all Trophiesicon
Press [BOOM] to DefuseBlow up 3 tripwires with explosives.icon
Ashes to AshesBurn 4 enemies with a single molotov.icon
Hang TimeKill 3 Enemies while you are on a ladder.icon
Long Way DownCrash a helicopter by shooting the pilot.icon
Wild FireTake down a flying Helicopter with a molotov.icon
Good Effect on TargetKill an enemy with a direct hit from a smoke grenade.icon
Out of the FireComplete every single player mission on Veteran or Realism difficulty.icon
Tea TimeComplete the single player Campaign on any difficulty.icon
Nothing but NetNeutralize the ‘Fog of War’ machine gun with a frag grenade.icon
Trigger DisciplineDo not injure any civilians in ‘Piccadilly’.icon
Play DeadKill all the enemies in the ‘Embedded’ field of dead bodies.icon
Companion BlockOnly use one cinder block and bring it to the end of ‘Embedded’.icon
Wall HaxSave Alpha 3-2 from being downed.icon
Golden PathComplete ‘Clean House’ without being hit using one bullet per threat.icon
Circus TourKill at least one enemy while inside The Reading Place, Aural Chic and both Subway undergrounds.icon
Love from AboveDestroy 4 trucks with 4 drone strikes before they reach the end of their path in ‘The Embassy’.icon
Pit StopStop three APCs with Hadir’s sniper rifle.icon
Driver’s EdShoot the driver of the suicide truck.icon
Two BirdsKill both soldiers with one shot in ‘Hometown’.icon
Tunnel RatComplete ‘The Wolf’s Den’ tunnels using only the 1911.icon
Dodged a BulletNever get hit by the sniper while escaping captivity.icon
Got Something on Your FaceSpit on Barkov.icon
Hot SwapGet at least one kill with eight different weapons when completing ‘Old Comrades’.icon
Lights OutShut off the power to 4 buildings in ‘Going Dark’.icon
We Own the NightKill all enemies at the Church, Clocktower, and Pool without anyone calling for backup.icon
Warheads on ForeheadsReach Barkov’s lab entrance using only drone strikes.icon

The added Spec Ops trophy requires players to complete all Spec Ops missions.

This is a stark contrast from 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which exclusively featured online trophies, due to its lack of a single-player campaign. This year, the single player mode is back, and is expected to be dark and gritty with an emphasis on realism. In fact, there were even rumors floating around that the game was so graphic, it had to cut content to avoid an AO ESRB rating, however Infinity Ward denied these claims.

Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2019. The NPD group projects it to be the best-selling game of the year in the United States.

There’s still time left to preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ahead of its October 25, 2019 release date. You can get it from Amazon right now. In addition, don’t forget to download the game’s free Going Dark Launch Theme on PS4.

[Source: True Trophies]

