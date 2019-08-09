Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has received a Mature rating from the ESRB, which is to be expected given to the graphic nature of the series. However, there were were rumors floating around that Infinity Ward had to tone down the game’s content in order to avoid an Adults Only (AO) rating. That would have negatively impacted the game’s sales, since Sony won’t allow AO-rated games on its platform. Taylor Kurosaki, Narrative Director at Infinity Ward, has denied these rumors, stating that they’re “not right.”

The rumor started when Twitter user TheGamingRevolution tweeted that “[Infinity Ward] had to sacrifice a lot to get it rated.” The user does have a positive track record when it comes to leaking Call of Duty details, but Infinity Ward seems to have proven them wrong in this case. You can check out the tweet below:

They had to sacrifice a lot to get it rated https://t.co/vpPusAEO7n — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevoYT) August 7, 2019

Allegedly, Infinity Ward had a mission that involved children being murdered, which was later cut. Another Twitter user asked, “Has the campaign been toned down any, in terms of violence or controversial moments, in order for the game to get rated M instead of AO?” Again, Kurosaki replied, “Nope.”

Modern Warfare’s M rating is due to Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language, Suggestive Themes, Use of Drugs, and In-Game Content Purchases. Based on the reaction from Twitter, fans are not happy about the In-Game Content Purchases, despite it being a staple in Call of Duty games for years.

Even though Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has received an M rating from the ESRB instead of an AO rating, that doesn’t mean its content will be tame. Most of the narrative surrounding the game’s marketing has been in reference to the game’s graphic violence, which has sparked some controversy. Most recently, the community was upset about the inclusion of the White Phosphorus killstreak, a feature that many considered to be a glorification of chemical warfare.

Infinity Ward will be releasing a beta for the new game in September and PS4 users will be able to check it out first. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will release for PS4 and elsewhere on October 25, 2019.

