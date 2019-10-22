Decking out the PlayStation 4’s home screen with a new Call of Duty look just got a lot cheaper. PS4 players can now download a sleek Call of Duty: Modern Warfare dynamic theme for no charge. Referred to as the “Going Dark Launch Theme,” the Modern Warfare design is rather simple. Actually, not much is going on with it at all. Fans of the franchise may still find it a neat addition to the collection of free PS4 themes, however, and there is good music backing it.

See the “Going Dark Launch Theme” for the PS4, courtesy of RenkaWong on YouTube:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The wait for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare itself is nearly at an end. However, some copies are already being seen out in the wild. As such, fans interested in the campaign’s narrative should probably be wary of potential spoilers online. That’s not the only issue concerning the incidental early release, either. One Twitch streamer that got a hold of a few copies, authenticated by IGN, reportedly planned to sell them for $250 per disc. (Editor’s Note: As the servers aren’t even live yet, please don’t fall for this. Just wait until release day on October 25th to enjoy the game with everyone else instead of getting exploited for more than four times what the game is launching for.)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will launch later this week on October 25th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Those who preordered the game digitally in North America can begin playing at 6pm PST on October 24th, several hours before the official launch. There’s also a PS4 Pro bundle launching alongside the title on release day. Priced at $399.99 USD, the packaging features a 1TB PS4 Pro, DualShock 4, and a physical copy of the game.

[Source via Push Square]