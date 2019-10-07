Today, Sony announced a brand-new PS4 Pro bundle, complete with a copy of the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Like other bundles of its kind, it features a black 1TB PS4 Pro, matching DualShock 4, and a Blu-Ray copy of Modern Warfare. The bundle will land in stores on the same date as the latest Call of Duty installment for $399.99 USD and $499.99 CAD.

Upgrading to the PS4 Pro offers plenty of new options, especially for those with certain types of displays. Those who own a 4K TV, for instance, can take advantage of 4K resolution “using temporal anti-aliasing with dynamic up-sampling.” Meanwhile, HD TV owners have access to “increased image clarity” not available through the standard PS4 model. Additionally, players who have displays with HDR functionality can experience a wider range of contrast and color.

This year’s Call of Duty will return to an emphasis on narrative, a grounded one at that. Activision and developer Infinity Ward recently unleashed a campaign story trailer for the title, alongside a few other details. For one, the Spec Ops cooperative mode will be a timed-exclusive on PS4 until October 2020. Such news caused great unrest within the franchise’s fan community, resulting in one developer taking to Reddit to ask that discourse on the matter regain some civility.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will hit store shelves for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One later this month on October 25th. According to an NPD analyst, the new entry is likely to become this year’s best-selling title in the United States.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]