Another week, another PlayStation Store sale. This week’s has a number of smaller indie games available at a discounted rate, along with the popular Disgaea 4 Complete+, which comes with all of its previously released content. Plus, you’ll see discounts on other games like 1979 Revolution: Black Friday, Redout: Lightspeed Edition, and Wonder Boy Returns Remix.

While this week’s doesn’t have any major AAA games available for a discount, you can still take advantage of the PS Store’s Halloween sale, which offers savings on the PS4’s spookiest games.

You’ll find the games as part of this week’s PS4 sale listed below. (As always, thank you to ResetEra user Captain of Outer Space for compiling the list.):

8-Bit Armies – $13.49 – 55% Off – $11.99 – 60% Off – Ends 11/18

8-Bit Hordes – $11.99 – 60% Off – $8.99 – 70% Off – Ends 11/18

8-Bit Invaders! – $11.99 – 60% Off – $8.99 – 70% Off – Ends 11/18

1979 Revolution: Black Friday – $3.59 – 70% Off – Ends 11/5

20XX – $8.99 – 50% Off – Ends 11/4

Adam’s Venture: Origins – $1.49 – 90% Off – $0.74 – 95% Off – Ends 11/18

Black Paradox – $4.49 – 70% Off – Ends 11/5

Blacksea Odyssey – $3.89 – 70% Off – Ends 11/5

Bleed Complete Bundle – $8.39 – 70% Off – Ends 11/5

Bleed: Deluxe Edition – $9.14 – 70% Off – Ends 11/5

The Coma: Recut: Deluxe Edition – $7.19 – 70% Off – Ends 11/5

DayD Tower Rush – $4.19 – 40% Off – $2.09 – 70% Off – Ends 11/5

Defunct – $0.44 – 97% Off – Ends 11/18

Delta Squad – $4.79 – 20% Off – Ends 11/12

Disgaea 4 Complete+ – $39.99 – 20% Off – Ends 11/5

Dollhouse – $19.99 – 50% Off – $15.99 – 60% Off – Ends 11/18

Doodle Devil&Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes – $3.19 – 60% Off – Ends 11/5

Dragoon Collection – $11.24 – 75% Off – Ends 11/1

Fall of Light: Deluxe Edition – $8.09 – 70% Off – Ends 11/5

Glass Masquerade – $5.99 – 50% Off – Ends 11/5

Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles & Portal of Evil – $3.19 – 60% Off – Ends 11/5

Golem Gates – $12.49 – 50% Off – Ends 11/5

Machikignhts: Blood Bagos – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 11/4

Monster Slayers – $4.49 – 70% Off – Ends 11/5

Nekopara Vol. 1 – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 11/4

Nekopara Vol. 2 – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 11/4

Nekopara Vol. 3 – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 11/4

Randal’s Monday – $4.19 – 70% Off – Ends 11/25

Redout: Lightspeed Edition – $19.99 – 50% Off – $13.59 – 66% Off – Ends 11/20

Shikhondo: Soul Eater – $4.19 – 70% Off – Ends 11/5

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut: Deluxe Edition – $7.49 – 70% Off – Ends 11/5

S.O.N – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 11/4

Super Blood Hockey – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 11/5

UnExplored Unlocked Edition – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 11/5

Verlet Swing – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 11/5

Welcome to Hanwell – $5.99 – 60% Off – $4.49 – 70% Off – Ends 11/12

Wonder Boy Returns Remix – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 11/4

Any games jumping out at you here? Sure, it’s a slower week, but combined with the Halloween deals, there’s no shortage of video game sales on the PS Store.

[Source: PS Store]