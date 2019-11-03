Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan has said that he has “no idea” when Overwatch 2 will release because it’s still in development and has a long way to go before it’s fully ready.

“I don’t know. I have no idea,” Kaplan said in response to a question about the release window during a panel at BlizzCon 2019. “Like, just let us make it great, that’s what we care about more than anything. We don’t have a date in mind.”

Kaplan added that he wasn’t just saying that to avoid spilling the beans and that he genuinely doesn’t have an answer.

“I know it’s a lame answer, I’m super sorry, and it’s not like this top secret thing that the last thing we want is to tell players,” he continued. “It’s just that we don’t know. What’s important to us at Blizzard, on all our games, is that the game is awesome and the players are like ‘Yes, this is ready and now’s the time.’”

Kaplan concluded his response by saying that the safest answer he can give is that Overwatch 2 won’t be out this year and that Blizzard is likely to be talking about the game again at BizzCon 2020. In fact, the Overwatch team plans to “go dark” after this weekend’s event in order to focus on the upcoming title.

That said, Blizzard has reassured fans that it’ll continue to support Overwatch 1 with new content. What we know so far is that there are four new maps in the pipeline alongside a new hero that’ll release before Sojourn. However, expect some “cool updates” and “new stuff” as well.

