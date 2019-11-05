Rhythm games and VR are a match made in heaven, as Beat Saber has shown many people. Replace those laser swords with guns, and you get Audica, Harmonix’s take on the VR rhythm game genre. While the game launched on PC back in March, it is now making its way to PlayStation VR. The wait doesn’t come without some goodies for PlayStation owners though. The PlayStation VR version of the game will come with four bonus songs completely free. The PlayStation exclusive songs are as follows:

“Reeds of Mitatrush” by asms

“We All Become (from the Transistor: Original Soundtrack)” by Darren Korb ft. Ashley Barrett

“Exit Wounds” by James Egbert ft. Nina Sung

“Funky Computer” by James Landino

While three of those songs are by relative unknowns (in fact, asms doesn’t seem to exist on Google at all outside of this news about Audica) the addition of one of Transistor‘s most popular songs is extremely welcome. However, if that doesn’t do it for you, Harmonix has also announced the first five paid DLC songs for Audica, all of which are available for purchase right now:

“Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer

“Into You” by Ariana Grande

“bad guy” by Billie Eilish

“Believer” by Imagine Dragons

“Better Now” by Post Malone

These songs will be available for the price of $1.99 each, or as a bundle for $8.55. You can also choose to grab a $19.99 season pass, which will include these five songs and the next 10 songs released for the game this year.

Even if the nine songs mentioned don’t interest you, Audica already features a tracklist of 33 songs, with popular artists like Deadmau5, Dragonforce, Iggy Azalea, and Noisa. It also has that ridiculously addictive K/DA song “Pop/Stars,” in case you need a shockingly solid League of Legends advertisement to rock out to (that’s also one of the best songs in Beat Saber).

[Source: PlayStation Blog]