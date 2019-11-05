CD Projekt RED previously promised Keanu Reeves’ role as Johnny Silverhand would not be a fleeting one. Now it seems we know why. Reeves himself wanted to have a larger presence in Cyberpunk 2077 because he enjoyed the role so much. As such, the actor’s presence in the game reportedly doubled compared to what had initially been planned.

This news comes courtesy of Luca Ward, the Italian voice actor who portrays Johnny Silverhand in that language’s version of Cyberpunk 2077. While attending the Lucca Comics and Games festival, Ward told journalist Gian Luca Rocco that his role in the title doubled during development. Rocco then relayed the interesting tidbit on Facebook FACEBOOK. Apparently, Reeves loved his time as Johnny so much that he convinced CD Projekt RED to expand upon the character’s role. If true, the actor’s efforts evidently proved successful.

In CD Projekt’s upcoming sci-fi adventure, Johnny Silverhand is a former rockstar who resides in a biochip embedded in the protagonist’s brain. He will be present throughout the experience as a “digital ghost.” If that doesn’t sound weird enough, Johnny will also form an evolving relationship with the player-character, V. How this evolution twists and turns will totally rely upon choices the player makes throughout Cyberpunk 2077’s robust narrative.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits stores early next year for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16, 2020. There are other ways in which fans can immerse themselves in the world of Cyberpunk, as well. Recently, CD Projekt’s official storefront made preorders available for a bomber jacket inspired by the game-world. In addition, Dark Horse plans to release a lore book shortly after the game’s launch.

[Source: FACEBOOK via PCGamer]