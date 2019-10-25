During E3 2019, some who attended a behind-closed-doors presentation of Cyberpunk 2077 walked away with an awesome reversible Samurai Bomber Jacket inspired by the game. Of course, a few folks began selling them online for an asinine amount of money, leading CD Projekt RED to reveal the jacket would eventually become available to the general public. Well, that time has finally come. On the CD Projekt RED store, which now ships to the United States, the bomber jacket is up for preorder.

Priced at $98 USD, the jacket comes with two different versions for male and female shoppers. Size with regards to both varies from small to extra large. From the images featured on the CD Projekt RED Store, it is difficult to discern whether this has the same design as the jacket from E3. For instance, though the sale item features yellow embroidering on the inside, whether or not the jacket is reversible remains to be seen. The product description doesn’t specify as much, which seems like it would be one of the big selling points of this jacket. It’s possible that now having the different male and female cuts limits the ability to make it easily reversible.

CD Projekt RED recently shared a 15-minute demo of the game online, showcasing different plays styles and a fresh look at Night City. For now, when the developer plans to show off more footage of this kind isn’t known. Yet, more will likely hit the airwaves soon, given the release date is only about six months out.

Cyberpunk 2077 will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on April 16, 2020. On April 21st, Dark Horse intends to release The World of Cyberpunk 2077, a hardcover art book priced at $39.99. Preorders for the book and its digital version are currently live online.

[Source: CD Projekt RED Store]