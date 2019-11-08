There’s always room for new collectibles, right? This time, it is The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim fans who may want to start clearing out shelf space. In spring 2020, McFarlane Toys plans to launch a new figure for the dragon, Alduin the World Eater. It seems quite the massive figure, too, with a wingspan measuring 15 inches in length. At present, the figure’s product page on McFarlane Toys’ official website lacks pricing details. A listing for preorders is currently unavailable.

Product features for McFarlane’s Alduin collectible are as follows:

Incredibly detailed figure of Alduin with movable tail, legs, wings, and neck totaling over 10 points of articulation

Alduin’s wings span wide at 15 inches and features up and down movement

Figure comes fully displayed on elevated base

Figure is showcased in window box collector packaging

Get a good look at the Alduin figure in the following image gallery:

Skyrim Alduin Figure from McFarlane Toys Lands in Stores Next Spring WATCH GALLERY

Alduin would be a good addition to any Skyrim fan’s collection, given his significance to the experience itself. In The Elder Scrolls V’s main storyline, he serves as the key antagonistic force, a character so ominous he’s considered a herald of the apocalypse.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is in stores now on pretty much every device. While Bethesda previously announced plans to develop a sixth mainline Elder Scrolls entry, such a project remains several years out from release. Barring its continued support of Fallout 76, Bethesda Game Studios’ primary focus likely centers on the production of Starfield, a sci-fi title first teased during E3 2018.

[Source: McFarlane Toys via The Toyark]