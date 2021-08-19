Ten years ago, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released for PS3. Two years later, the Legendary Edition was released with all three of the DLC expansions. This was followed in 2016 by the Special Edition for PS4 before the game headed into VR territory with a separate release in 2017. And that’s just on PlayStation, not taking into account the myriad other platforms the game is on, including an Amazon Alexa version. If you’re one of the few gamers who doesn’t own one of these different versions of the game—or if you just want to jump back in yet again—you’ll get another chance to own it with the Skyrim Anniversary Edition that’s due to be released in November.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will arrive on November 11. This version will include the game and its three DLC expansions (Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn) as well as more than 500 pieces of unique content from the Creation Club, such as quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, and spells. This will include three new additions that will be coming to Special Edition owners too. Fishing, Survival Mode, and new Saints and Seducers quests will be released in the future.

Players have been waiting for the game to come to the newest generation of consoles too. Photoshops of fake store listings have only served to fuel this desire. Fans need not have to wait much longer. Those currently playing the Special Edition through backwards compatibility on PS5 will be able to upgrade to a native version of the game for free on November 11. Special Edition owners will also be able to purchase an Anniversary Edition upgrade to get access to all of the content included there.

A fifth edition of the game shouldn’t come as much of a surprise bearing in mind Todd Howard once said Bethesda would stop porting the game to new platforms “when people stop buying it“. With The Elder Scrolls VI still in the design phase and seemingly years away (and may not even come to PlayStation now that Bethesda is under Microsoft), players will have to be content with another revival of Skyrim and the constant flow of new content for The Elder Scrolls Online to get their Elder Scrolls fix for the time being.

[Source: Bethesda]