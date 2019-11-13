Will we ever grow tired of new art print releases based on The Witcher 3? It seems unlikely. Luckily, art dealer Cook and Becker is adding another The Witcher 3 art print to its collection. The latest addition, “Haunted,” comes from Studio Ronin artist Christopher Shy. “Haunted” is a limited edition art piece, which comes in two sizes–26 H x 17 W inch ($99.00) and 39 H x 26 W inch ($249.00). Prices go up according to framing preferences. Both pieces are expected to ship later this month.

Since the art print is a limited edition, Cook and Becker will only produce a set number of each size. The smaller of the two is limited to 250 pieces; meanwhile, the larger will only see 48 made in total. Interested fans should probably act fast if they want to secure a “Haunted” print.

Get a good look at the art print in the post below from The Witcher’s Twitter page:

“Haunted” — a limited edition giclee art print created by Christopher Shy is now available to get at @cookbeck. https://t.co/mWcJicgzfE pic.twitter.com/X6rDUvtY3h — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 13, 2019

The image depicts Geralt of Rivia, standing tall amidst a field of freshly slain monsters. Ciri stands close by his side, alongside what appears to be a Leshen. However, Christopher Shy’s art leaves all of the above up to interpretation. Is Ciri really present with Geralt? Or does her almost translucent-like appearance mean she exists only as a memory or dream for him? Regardless, what does that say of the Leshen? “Haunted” seems the perfect title for this art print.

This isn’t Cook and Becker’s first time teaming with CD Projekt RED. The art dealer has a host of other fine art based on The Witcher 3, as well as an impressive collection of art focused on Cyberpunk 2077.

[Source: Cook and Becker via The Witcher on Twitter]