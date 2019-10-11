“Next-Gen” art dealer Cook and Becker is at it again, unleashing gorgeous new art prints for Cyberpunk 2077. This time, the fine art comes from Spanish artist Josan ‘Deathburger’ Gonzalez. Deathburger illustrated four pieces, each depicting a different gang in Night City with stunning detail. The illustrations are printed as “museum-grade quality giclee art prints,” and they’re incredibly limited. Two versions of each exist. There’s a large print version signed by the artist, which only comes in a quantity of 15. Then, there’s a standard-sized edition, of which Cook and Becker is only producing 75 copies.

Each of the four art prints from Deathburger are already available on the Cook and Becker website. Prices start at just $85, but can go as high as $635. The prints are named after Cyberpunk 2077’s gangs: “Valentinos,” “Voodoo Boys,” “Tyger Claws,” and “Maelstrom.” See them all featured in the image gallery below:

Four New Cyberpunk 2077 Art Prints Unleashed by Cook and Becker WATCH GALLERY

Fans who are unable to grab a copy need not worry. Because Deathburger illustrated the art for Cyberpunk 2077’s steelbook, some players will have another chance to bring his vision of Night City home.

This isn’t Cook and Becker’s first time teaming up with CD Projekt RED for high-end art prints, either. A little over a year ago, the art dealer launched its first batch of images for the Cyberpunk 2077 collection. At the time, only three prints were featured: “Doing Business,” “Street Life,” and “Trauma Team in Action.” All three are still available to purchase on the art dealer’s website, with starting prices sitting at $105.

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on April 16, 2020.

[Source: Cook and Becker]