You don’t have to wait for a deal to purchase Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order if you own Battlefront II. Those who own EA’s other Star Wars title can get 10% off the new game right now, both on PS4 and Xbox One. You don’t even need EA Access to get the deal (which can also get you 10% off). Simply hop into Star Wars Battlefront II and click on the banner advertising Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You’ll be taken to the PlayStation Store where you’ll be able to complete your order for about $52.99 plus applicable local taxes. You can also pick up the Deluxe version of the game for 10% off if you want the bonuses that come with it.

Some users on ResetEra are indicating that they got the discount without going through Battlefront II, and actually without even realizing that they owned Battlefront II at all, but if it’s not showing up for you, you’ll need to update the game (depending on when you last played it) and make your purchase through there. The applied discount says “EA Access discount,” so it appears that the deal is being extended from EA Access subscribers to those who have purchased Battlefront II as well, even if EA isn’t widely advertising that fact.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases very soon (or might already be out, depending on when you are reading this), and our own review will be coming very shortly. The single-player Star Wars game from Respawn has been receiving a lot of buzz as a potential return to form for both Star Wars games and EA as a publisher, embracing engaging stories and worlds as opposed to multiplayer and ongoing monetization. Early previews have been positive so far, and with reviews to come soon (or again, perhaps already out, depending on if you’re someone from the future) we’ll soon know if the single-player story focused gambit will pay off both critically and commercially.

Either way, if you own Battlefront II and plan on getting Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you might as well take advantage of this deal and save a few bucks.